5 Conor McGregor controversies you may not remember

Bristi Dey
Bus‑Dolly Attack
Back in 2018, Connor McGregor and his entourage attacked a bus carrying UFC fighters in Brooklyn, New York. They reportedly threw a metal dolly through the bus window specifically targeting Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was then arrested and legal charges were filed. Also he had to go through anger management therapy and do community service.
Nikita Hand Case
In 2018, Connor was accused of sexual assault of Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel. In November 2024, a civil jury found Connor civilly liable for rape and ordered him to pay around €248,600 in damages. Later in 2025 he appealed in the court but his appeal was rejected.
Dangerous driving offences
In 2022, Connor was found guilty of dangerous driving, driving without a valid license, and insurance violations. In 2024, he received a two-year driving ban along with a five-month suspended sentence.
Anti-immigrant comment
In 2023, Conor McGregor sparked controversy by posting anti-immigrant comments during the Dublin riots, leading to accusations of inciting hate and prompting a police investigation, though he was not ultimately charged.
Sparring video outrage
In a recent development, a video surfaced in August 2025 showing Connor striking young sparring partners during training, sparking widespread outrage and allegations of abusing his position of power and authority.