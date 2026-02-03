Did you know Cardi B swears by this viral Korean retinol balm?

Dharitri Ganguly
The TikTok-famous wrinkle balm is loved by Cardi B too.
This is the viral product- Dr Melaxin's Cemenrete Calcium Multi Balm, and it is pretty affordable too.
The product, boasts of calcium that is said to stimulate new cell production for enhanced skin regeneration, collagen extract that is believed to enhance collagen production leading to fuller and plumper skin, and finally elastane, that is believed to enhance skin flexibility and resilience.
The all purpose balm is said to promote skin regeneration, restoring voluming and reducing under-eye hollows.
This holy grail of Cardi-B is priced just at $23.