Glimpses from F1 star Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux's wedding!

Srushti Kulkarni
Post the couple's wedding outing in a vintage Ferrari, the bride shared Stuart Little references as the "if you know, you know" Instagram story before making the news official.
Soon after, her handle changed from Alexandra Saint Mleux to Alexandra Leclerc. In the world of social media, a handle change or a bio update is basically a legal document.
Alexandra wore a stunning, custom off-the-shoulder gown by Paolo Sebastian and decked out in high-jewelry pieces from Graff. Their dachshund, Leo, even wore a little tuxedo for the occasion.
This isn't the end of the party. Both Charles and Alexandra have hinted that this was just the Civil Wedding and in 2027, another ceremony will be held with all their beloved.