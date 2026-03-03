Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's snaps from their sangeet night

Srushti Kulkarni
The couple wore Falguni Shane Peacock ensembles. Rashmika stunned in a embellished silver lehenga (which she admitted was quite heavy), while Vijay looked royal in an intricately embroidered sherwani with a cape!
Following their intimate wedding in Udaipur on February 26, the couple has been gradually dropping official glimpses of their festivities filled with laughter, tears, joy and dancing they wrote.
Under lights and fireworks, the couple noted that their families surprised them with high-energy dance performances that kept the party going until 4 am
Rashmika also posted a fun clip of her dancing with Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, along with heart-felt moments with family and friends