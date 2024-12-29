Superman Legacy: who is Krypto the super dog?

Team Indulge
Krypto The Super dog has always been a loyal companion of the Man of Steel since his debut in 1955
Krypto debuted in Adventure Comics #210 as toddler Kal-El's loyal companion, initially sent to Earth as Jor-El's test subject.
Krypto possesses super strength, speed, and laser vision like Superman, with superior smell, sound, and human-level intelligence shown in comics.
He sports a red cape with the ‘S’ symbol and a dog collar with a miniature ‘S’ sticking out
Krypto has featured in various TV shows and films, starting with The Adventures of Superboy animated series (1966–1968)
He later appeared in Superman: The Animated Series (1996–2000) and starred in his own show, Krypto the Superdog (2005–2006)