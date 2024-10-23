Five classic Halloween films

Team Indulge
John Carpenter's Halloween is a seminal slasher film that revolutionised the horror genre. It follows the terrifying tale of Michael Myers, who escapes a mental institution and returns to his hometown to stalk babysitter Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis
Combining comedy and supernatural elements, Ghostbusters is a classic that offers laughs and ghostly encounters. Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver, the film follows a group of quirky scientists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City
Based on Charles Addams' iconic cartoons, The Addams Family brings the quirky, macabre charm of the Addams clan to life. With memorable performances by Anjelica Huston as Morticia, and Raul Julia as Gomez, the film captures the humour and heart of this eccentric family
This Disney classic has become a staple of Halloween viewing. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the mischievous Sanderson sisters, the film follows three witches resurrected in modern-day Salem
This Tim Burton film is a unique blend of Halloween and Christmas, making it a versatile choice for the holiday season. This animated musical follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he discovers Christmas Town and attempts to bring his own twist to the holiday