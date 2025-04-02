Accurate portrayals of autism on screen matter more than ever

Atreyee Poddar
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?
In this deeply moving drama, Gilbert Grape (Johnny Depp) takes care of his family, including his autistic brother Arnie (Leonardo DiCaprio), in a quiet Midwestern town. Leonardo’s performance as Arnie earned him an Academy Award nomination, bringing awareness to the everyday challenges of living with autism in a small-town setting.
Temple Grandin
This Emmy-winning biopic chronicles the life of Temple Grandin, an autistic woman who revolutionised the livestock industry. Claire Danes’ brilliant portrayal offers an inspiring look at Grandin’s struggles and triumphs, proving that neurodiverse individuals can make groundbreaking contributions to society.
Barfi!
An endearing Bollywood film that explores the love story of Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor), a deaf-mute man, and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra), an autistic woman. The film beautifully captures love and acceptance beyond societal norms, with Chopra’s performance being especially praised for its depth and sensitivity.
The Good Doctor
This hit medical drama follows Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a talented young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome. Despite skepticism from colleagues, Shaun’s extraordinary abilities make him an invaluable asset in the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. The series sheds light on the obstacles neurodivergent individuals face in high-pressure careers.
Atypical
A refreshing take on neurodiversity, Atypical follows Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a teenager on the autism spectrum, as he navigates love, independence, and family dynamics. The series balances humour with heartfelt moments, offering a relatable and insightful portrayal of growing up while being different.