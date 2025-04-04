Five films directed by Manoj Kumar you must watch

Prattusa Mallik
This film is highly acclaimed and won him the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film and the Filmfare Best Director Award. Known for its strong themes of patriotism and the importance of agriculture, the film also gave us one of the most celebrated patriotic anthem: Mere Desh Ki Dharti.
This film explores the clash between Indian and Western cultures, emphasising the value of Indian traditions. The film went on to become very popular and added to Manoj’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ image.
This film deals with themes of urban life and the struggles of a musician, showcasing a different side of Manoj Kumar’s directorial abilities.
This film addresses the basic needs of the common man and social issues like unemployment and poverty. It was yet another significant success for him.
This multi–starrer historical drama about the Indian independence movement was a massive box-office success. It is one of the biggest films he directed.