Nostalgic movies that take us back to our summer vacations

Team Indulge
The onset of summer reminds us of our golden vacations back in school. The two-month holiday filled with yummy food, fun with friends and movie marathons. Although we cannot go back to those days, we can definitely relive them with these nostalgic movies!
1. Bhoothnath (2008) – A heartwarming tale of friendship between a young boy and a ghost, blending comedy, emotions, and nostalgia for childhood innocence. Amitabh Bachchan’s Bhoothnath is less of a haunting presence and more of a lovable guardian.
2. Koi Mil Gaya (2003) – A magical sci-fi drama that combines nostalgia, innocence, and adventure as Rohit, a differently-abled young man, befriends an alien named Jadoo. It’s a film that reminds us of childhood wonder and the power of believing in the impossible.
3. Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008) – A modern rom-com that perfectly captures college friendships, love, and the journey from carefree youth to realising one's true feelings. The film’s music, characters, and airport climax make it a timeless favourite.
4. Rang De Basanti (2006) – A film that defined a generation, blending youthful rebellion with deep patriotism, making us nostalgic for carefree college days and the friendships that shape us. Its music and powerful storytelling still echo in the hearts of those who watched it in their formative years.