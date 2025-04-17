World Hemophilia Day: Five films based on the blood disorder

Prattusa Mallik
This historical drama portrays the last Tsar of Russia, Nicholas II, and his wife Alexandra. Their young son Alexei suffered from hemophilia, a key plot point influencing the family's decisions and their reliance on the controversial figure Rasputin. While dramatized, it's one of the more well-known depictions.
This made-for-TV movie tells the true story of Ryan White, a teenager with severe hemophilia who contracted AIDS through contaminated blood transfusions. It focuses on his struggle with the disease and the discrimination he faced, rather than solely on hemophilia itself.
Another made-for-TV movie, this film tells the story of a young boy with haemophilia who contracts AIDS from a blood transfusion. It focuses on the family's emotional journey and the challenges they face.
This independent film features a half-Cherokee boy with hemophilia growing up in a culture with strong ties to blood identity. It explores his personal struggles and his place within his community.
While not centrally about hemophilia, one of the characters in this M. Night Shyamalan thriller, Mid-Sized Sedan, has hemophilia. His condition becomes relevant to the bizarre rapid aging occurring on the secluded beach.