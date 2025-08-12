Five things you need to know about The Thursday Murder Club

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are set to appear as detectives in The Thursday Murder Club.
Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Richard Osman, the film follows a group of retirees trying to solve a murder. These retirees solve mysteries for fun! Helen Mirren plays Elizabeth, Pierce Brosnan will be Ron, Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie).
The Thursday Murder Club will be released on August 28.
Lucifer actor Tom Ellis will be joining the movie as Jason Ritchie.
Apart from Kingsley, Brosnan, Mirren and Imrie, the movie also features Doctor Who actor David Tennant. Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Jonathan Pryce are also part of the cast.