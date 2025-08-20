Five Harry Potter characters who deserve their own spin off

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
One of the first characters JK Rowling created, Rubeus Hagrid was envisioned as an "earthy, warm and physical man." His friendliness, half-ogre background and generosity to all creatures, no matter how dangerous, deserve a deep dive. Imagine a spin-off on the adventures of Rubeus Hagrid!
Think Wizards of Waverly Place, but replace the lead with Hermione Granger. Would she be up for mischiefs in the muggle world? Is she the kind to blend in both worlds or stand out in both? We deserve to know!
The forever swoon-worthy, yet cowardly racist pure-blood wizard is here! Yes, we're talking about Draco Malfoy. His spin-off could be a tale about Draco's teen years in the backdrop of a conservative wizarding hierarchical world, and how he was forced to kill someone by the Dark Lord in his adolescent years, even though he is much too young to understand the consequences.
Parvati and Padma Patil deserve a plot of their own, if only for a better Yule Ball outfit, because what was up with their lehengas in the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire? Jokes aside, they would make for an amazing lore set in a world that intertwines "magic and muggle," competitiveness that stems from their Indian background and how they survive in the tough predominantly white wizarding school set in the Scottish Highlands.
Gilderoy Lockhart was an imposter, and quite a skilled one at that. Did he ever face imposter syndrome? What is it like to be pompous when you have no skills (surely, he isn't the only one around you)? Do you ever face the guilt that comes with pretending to know something you don't? The road to his downfall would make for a fun viewing.