The White Lotus Effect: Five Indian films that brought a surge to film tourism

Prattusa Mallik
For the unversed, The White Lotus Effect refers to the significant impact that the HBO series of the same name has had on tourism in the locations where it is filmed. Here are five Indian films that brought a surge to tourism at the locations in which they were shot.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) popularised tourism in Switzerland.
After the release of 3 Idiots (2009), the breathtaking Pangong Lake, where the film's climax was shot, became a must-visit destination for Indian travellers.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) popularised Spain as a travel destination for Indian audiences.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) showcased various destinations, including Manali, Kashmir, Rajasthan and even France, putting them all on our bucket list.
Queen (2013) showcased the beauty of Paris and Amsterdam, and just how liberating and empowering solo travel can be, particularly for women.