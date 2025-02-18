Flirt Day 2025: Five Bollywood characters who flirted their ways into our hearts

Prattusa Mallik
Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! mastered the art of using humour and wit to woo his love!
Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge saw the ‘King of Romance’ at his most passionate, wooing his beloved through the grandest of gestures (yes, we are talking about the sunflower field scene!).
Imraan from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara recited a Firaq Gorakhpuri poem to impress Laila. Take cues men, especially if you’re wooing a bibliophile!
Ranveer Singh in Ladies VS Rickey Bahl literally flirted his way into becoming a millionaire. We’re not asking you to follow the suite but man, is he smooth!
Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani because who else could convince that flirting is good for health “like yoga”!
Special Mention: Rishi Singh Shekhawat from Mismatched because nothing, absolutely nothing, screams commitment more than introducing himself to the girl he likes with a, “Hello, future wife!”