Confession Day 2025: Five most iconic confessions in Hollywood films

Prattusa Mallik
“ I love that you get cold when it's 71 degrees out. I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich. I love that you get a little crinkle above your nose when you're looking at me like I'm nuts. I love that after I spend the day with you, I can still smell your perfume on my clothes. And I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night. And it's not because I'm lonely, and it's not because it's New Year's Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” ~ Harry, When Harry Met Sally (1989)
“I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” ~ Anna Scott in Notting Hill (1999)
“Men go out with me, we break up and then they get married. And later they call me to thank me for teaching them what love is. That I taught them to care and respect women (...) I wanna kill them! Why didn't they ask me to marry them? I would've said no, but at least they could have asked.” ~ Celine, Before Sunset (1999)
“I have struggled in vain and I can bear it no longer. These past months have been a torment. I came to Rosings with the single object of seeing you... I had to see you. I have fought against my better judgment, my family's expectations, the inferiority of your birth by rank and circumstance. All these things I am willing to put aside and ask you to end my agony (...) I love you.” ~ Mr Darcy, Pride and Prejudice (2005)
“I love you. I know that love is a shout into the void, and that oblivion is inevitable, and that we're all doomed, and that there will be a day when all our labor turns to dust, and I know that the sun will swallow the only Earth we'll ever have, and I am in love with you.” ~ Gus Waters, The Fault in Our Stars (2014)