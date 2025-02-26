Onscreen divine inspiration: Here are 10 cinematic incarnations of Lord Shiva

Team Indulge
Brahmastra:
The film explores multiple genres and elements like romance, action, fantasy as well as mythology. It is centred around Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva who embodies the powers and divine qualities of Lord Shiva and uses them to save the world from destruction.
Shivaay:
Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay is an action-thriller featuring a Himalayan mountaineer’s dangerous mission to save his daughter. The character of Shivaay draws inspiration from Lord Shiva’s strength and rage to protect his daughter.
Baahubali & Baahubali 2:
The Baahubali duology explores themes of destiny and mythology. It features an iconic scene where Baahubali (Prabhas) lifts a massive Shiva Lingam, showcasing his strength and power.
Kedarnath:
Kedarnath is a unique blend of romance and spirituality. Sushant Singh Rajput’s character goes beyond the religious barriers and stereotypes of marriage among the same caste. The film is set against the mystical backdrop of the holy Kedarnath Temples.
Satellite Shankar:
A soldier’s journey across India, Satellite Shankar subtly incorporates Shiva references, focusing on duty, sacrifice, and devotion to one’s land, much like Lord Shiva’s role as a protector.
OMG 2:
The sequel revolves around Akshay Kumar who is the divine messenger of Lord Shiva. The film explores modern social issues and the need for open-minded spiritual discussions.
Akhanda:
Akhanda is a high-action Telugu film, packed with devotion, powerful dialogues, and intense battles. It glorifies Lord Shiv through Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fierce character.
Singham:
Ajay Devgn’s Singham franchise uses multiple Shiva stotras and references. It highlights the character’s ruthless fights against injustice inspired by Lord Shiva, the destroyer of evil.
Kantara:
The film beautifully weaves folklore with Shiva’s spirit. The protagonist reflects Shiva’s energy, rage, and protection.
Shiva:
Nagarjuna’s Shiva, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is a cult classic. It follows a college student who stands up against corruption, reflecting Shiva’s fearless spirit.