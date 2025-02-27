Oscars 2025: A closer look at the nominations for the Best Actress category

Mikey Madison, Anora: Anora, an American comedy drama film, follows the beleaguered marriage between Anora Mikheeva (Mikey Madison), a sex worker, and Vanya Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian oligarch. How the couple try to save the marriage, but the powerful parents of Vanya disrupts everything to annul the marriage, forms the crux of the story. The film won the Palme d'Or, earned two British Academy Film Awards, six nominations at the 97th Academy Awards and five nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.