Oscars 2025: Which films should you watch this year and how to stream them?

Mayur Kaushal
Sean Baker's Anora swept awards season and is the frontrunner for Best Picture. This intense rags-to-riches tale tracks a stripper embroiled in a whirlwind romance with a Russian oligarch's son—until his family gets involved.
Where to watch: Available on Zee5 on rent
Coralie Fargeat's The Substance has received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Demi Moore. The body horror thriller is about a declining celebrity who does black-market medicine to produce a younger version of herself—with horrific consequences.
Where to watch: Mubi
Adrien Brody gives a career-highlighting performance in The Brutalist, and he's the best bet to win Best Actor. The movie is about an architect's battle over decades, interweaving history, love, and toughness in a visually pleasing story.
Where to watch: Will stream on Zee5 from March 1
Conclave has risen to Best Picture contention with wins at the SAG Awards and BAFTAs. This tense drama is one about the secretive Vatican papal election—timely and thought-provoking and, as this makes it a serious contender for an Oscar.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Timothée Chalamet shines as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, which has secured eight Oscar nominations. The film chronicles Dylan’s transition to rock music, capturing a defining moment in music history.
Where to watch: Not available for streaming yet
This powerful drama, based on true events, tells the story of Eunice Paiva, whose husband disappeared during Brazil’s military dictatorship. I’m Still Here is nominated for Best International Feature and Best Actress for Fernanda Torres.
Where to watch: Prime Video
With 10 Oscar nominations, Wicked is not to be missed. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sparkle in this rendition of the Broadway hit, giving it strong hopes in acting and technical awards.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Nickel Boys, the adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, is up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. This heart-wrenching drama depicts two Black youths surviving the terrors of a juvenile reform school in the racist Jim Crow South.
Where to watch: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video and Apple TV+