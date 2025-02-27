The evolving portrayals of Medusa in film

Anshula Udayraj Dhulekar
In early depictions, Medusa was the embodiment of terror. Films like Clash of the Titans (1981) presented her as a nightmarish creature, a threat to be vanquished. Her serpent-covered hair and monstrous appearance made her a villain that was feared and fought, but not fully understood.
However, in more recent years, Medusa has been reimagined. In Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), she was given a more dynamic, yet still antagonistic role. The shift began to show Medusa’s vulnerability, hinting at the trauma she endured from the gods, notably Poseidon’s assault, which led to her transformation.
Perhaps the most significant reimagining comes from Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), where the character is reinterpreted as a symbol of empowerment.
Rather than simply being a monster, Medusa represents a tragic figure cursed by the gods, whose actions are often a reflection of the pain inflicted upon her.