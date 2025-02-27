Who are the actors nominated for Oscars 2025?

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing: Colman Domingo as Divine G, incarcerated at Sing Sing Correctional Facility, discovers a sense of purpose through participation in a small theatre group made up of fellow inmates. Under the guidance of theatre director Brent Buell, Divine G emerges as the star playwright and performer, highly respected for his emotional depth and acting talent. While pursuing his passion for theatre, Divine G is also determined to prove his innocence and regain his freedom. It received numerous accolades, including three nominations at the 78th British Academy Film Awards.