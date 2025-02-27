Who are the actors nominated for Oscars 2025?

Dharitri Ganguly
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist: In the film, Brody plays the role of a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who emigrates to the United States, where he struggles to achieve the American Dream until a wealthy client changes his life. Along with the Academy Award nominations, the film had nine nominations at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, winning four, and won three awards at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown: A Complete Unknown, a biographical musical drama, directed by James Mangold, is about American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, played by Chalamet. The film portrays Dylan through his earliest folk music success until the momentous controversy over his use of electric instruments. It also received three nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, four at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, and six at the British Academy Film Awards.
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing: Colman Domingo as Divine G, incarcerated at Sing Sing Correctional Facility, discovers a sense of purpose through participation in a small theatre group made up of fellow inmates. Under the guidance of theatre director Brent Buell, Divine G emerges as the star playwright and performer, highly respected for his emotional depth and acting talent. While pursuing his passion for theatre, Divine G is also determined to prove his innocence and regain his freedom. It received numerous accolades, including three nominations at the 78th British Academy Film Awards.
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave: In the film, Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Fiennes) organises a conclave to elect the next pope and finds himself investigating secrets and scandals about the major candidates. The film won four awards at the 78th British Academy Film Awards and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay.
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice: The Apprentice, a biographical drama film, examines Donald Trump's (Sebastian Stan) career as a real estate businessman in New York City in the 1970s and 1980s, including his relationship with attorney Roy Cohn. The film won nominations for Golden Globes and BAFTA , with Jeremy Strong also earning a SAG Award nomination.