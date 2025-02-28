Here’s all you need to know about the Indian descent nominees at Oscars 2025

Subhadrika Sen

Anuja by Adam J Graves and produced by Suchitra Mattai, an artiste par excellence is nominated in the Live Action Short Film Category

The storyline revolves around a 9-year-old who works as a labour and is given an opportunity to attend school

Mattai’s great-grandparents were labourers from Uttar Pradesh who migrated to Guyana

Anuja also has the backing of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor and others

I Am Ready, Warden  by Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp is nominated for the documentary Short Film category

She was born in Los Angeles and raised between LA and Mumbai

She is the daughter of Late filmmaker Jag Mundhra

Mundhra has a previous Academy nomination for her film St Louis Superman in 2020. She is the winner of the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award for A Suitable Girl and is the executive producer and creator of Indian Matchmaking series

