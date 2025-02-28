Here’s all you need to know about the Indian descent nominees at Oscars 2025

Subhadrika Sen
Anuja by Adam J Graves and produced by Suchitra Mattai, an artiste par excellence is nominated in the Live Action Short Film Category
The storyline revolves around a 9-year-old who works as a labour and is given an opportunity to attend school
Mattai’s great-grandparents were labourers from Uttar Pradesh who migrated to Guyana
Anuja also has the backing of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor and others
I Am Ready, Warden by Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp is nominated for the documentary Short Film category
She was born in Los Angeles and raised between LA and Mumbai
She is the daughter of Late filmmaker Jag Mundhra
Mundhra has a previous Academy nomination for her film St Louis Superman in 2020. She is the winner of the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award for A Suitable Girl and is the executive producer and creator of Indian Matchmaking series