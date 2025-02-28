Revisiting Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s iconic Faizal in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' ahead of its re-release

Atreyee Poddar
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s portrayal of Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur remains one of the most celebrated performances in Indian cinema. His transformation from a meek, marijuana-smoking youngster to a cold-blooded gangster seeking revenge was nothing short of cinematic brilliance.
With his raw intensity and effortless dialogue delivery, Nawazuddin made Faizal Khan an unforgettable anti-hero. His now-legendary line, “Baap ka, dada ka, sabka badla lega Faizal”, became a pop culture phenomenon, solidifying his place in Bollywood history.
While Nawazuddin had been active in the industry for years, Gangs of Wasseypur catapulted him to stardom. The role showcased his ability to command the screen, paving the way for a string of acclaimed performances in films like The Lunchbox, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Manto.
Unlike typical Bollywood gangsters, Nawazuddin infused Faizal Khan with vulnerability and depth. His subtle expressions, quiet menace, and unpredictable energy made the character both terrifying and endearing.
More than a decade after its release, Nawazuddin’s Faizal Khan continues to be celebrated. As Gangs of Wasseypur returns to theatres, fans are once again reliving the magic of his performance, proving that some characters—and actors—are truly timeless.