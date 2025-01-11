Blockbuster Bonanza: Must-watch Hollywood movies coming in 2025!

Team Indulge
Tom Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt is set to thrill audiences in 2025, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. Also starring Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby, the film will hit theaters on May 23.
After appearing in the post-credit scene of the discontinued DCEU's Black Adam, Superman returns alongside his pet Krypto (in his first live-action appearance). Directed by James Gunn, the film stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult and will be released on July 11.
Jake Sully and his family embark on another survival adventure as the film explores the way of life of a new Na'vi tribe that relies on fire. Directed by James Cameron, the film is slated for release on December 19.
What happens when two branches of the same tree join hands? The evergreen Karate Kid franchise returns to the big screen. The film marks the return of Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, along with the legendary Jackie Chan and debutant Ben Wang. The film is set to release on May 30.
Marvel's first family finally blazes their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans cannot contain their excitement. Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the film is slated to be released on July 11.
After sweeping awards with his last film Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho makes his much-awaited return with this science fiction comedy starring Robert Pattinson. The film is slated to be released on March 17.
After 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, Danny Boyle partners with Alex Garland to bring back a cult classic! Starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, the film is set to be released on June 20.
Elpheba and Glinda's story is far from over as the sequel to the highly successful adaptation of the broadway musical is set to arrive this year. Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, the film is set to hit the theatres on 21 November.
The speed and adrenaline of F1 will reach new heights this year, as this Brad Pitt-starrer aims to give a new perspective on the sport to both die-hard fans and general audiences alike. The film is set to be released on June 27.
(By Shombit Das)