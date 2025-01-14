Before The Odyssey: Exploring the Greek epic that inspired Christopher Nolan's next project

Team Indulge
The Odyssey is an ancient epic poem traditionally attributed to the Greek poet Homer.
The monumental epic is divided into 24 books.
The majority of the epic unfolds around the Aegean Sea before Odysseus finally returns to Ithaca.
The epic does not follow a linear chronology; instead, it begins in the midst of the action.
The first four books are set in Ithaca, highlighting the struggles of Odysseus' family as they grapple with his prolonged absence and despair for his return. The central character, Odysseus, is introduced in the following four books.
In Books 9–12, Odysseus recounts his crew's harrowing journey and their various encounters. The final set of books narrates his return to Ithaca and the unexpected challenges he faces upon arrival.
The poem is believed to have been passed down orally through generations before being written by Homer.
The Odyssey and its themes have inspired numerous literary works and films. Christopher Nolan's upcoming project is rumored to be a faithful adaptation of Homer's epic.
