Oscars 2025: Countdown to 5 dramatic moments on the Oscars stage

Subhadrika Sen & Michelle Rebekah John
In 1935, Dudley Nichols became the first person to reject the Academy Awards for the Best Orginal Screenplay for The Informer, because he wanted Screen Writer’s Guild representation. When it was finally recognised in 1938, Dudley did accept his award.
In 1974, Robert Opel naked crashed the Oscars stage behind co-host David Niven.
2017 saw the great mix-up of names while declaring the Best Picture between La La Land and Moonlight where the latter finally walked away with the trophy.
In 2023, the dramatic Red Carpet was exchanged with a Champagne Carpet, which ignited more drama about its future. The Red Carpet was reinstated in 2024.
An epic slap-case where Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, led the former to be banned from the Awards for a decade.