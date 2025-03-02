Dressed to impress: Meet the fashion wizards of the 2025 Oscars!

Michelle Rebekah John
Wicked
Paul Tazewell sprinkles fashion fairy dust over Oz with whimsical silhouettes, dazzling gowns and a rainbow of colours. Whether good or wicked, these witches serve high (flying) fashion!
Nosferatu
Linda Muir creates a gothic nightmare with eerie 1830s attire, shadowy cloaks and corsets straight out of a haunted painting. Every detail whispers something wicked this way comes…
A Complete Unknown
Arianne Phillips captures Bob Dylan's effortlessly cool 1960s vibe with vintage denim, beatnik chic and leather. Folk never looked this rock 'n' roll!
Conclave
Lisy Christl delivers heavenly fashion with regal robes, intricate embroidery and capes dripping in papal power.
Gladiator II
Janty Yates & Dave Crossman bring back sword-swinging swagger with battle-worn leather, majestic togas and armor built for legends. Rome wasn't built in a day, but this wardrobe is pure empire-building.