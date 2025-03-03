And the most iconic Oscars 2025 moments go to…

Michelle Rebekah John
Conan O’Brien casually speaking Hindi was NOT on our Oscars bingo card, but here we are! The host threw in some Hindi lines during his monologue, catching everyone off guard! Bollywood collab next?
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande literally defied gravity with a powerhouse mashup of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Home and Defying Gravity.
They gave us goosebumps and Erivo’s high note?
Astronomical.
Halle Berry & Adrien Brody had a déjà vu moment, recreating their shocking 2003 Oscars kiss on stage—because why not keep the tradition alive?
Sean Baker swept the night, taking home four Oscars for Anora! Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay—Baker cleaned up while Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters just watched in awe
Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner took their romance to the main stage with a surprise kiss that left the audience gasping