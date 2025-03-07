Looks revealed for Priyanka Sarkar's next, 'Bhamini'

Dharitri Ganguly
Priyanka Sarkar's next movie Bhamini, directed by Dr Swarnayu Mitra, is a film about a professor and her Gomira dance troupe who uncover a deadly clinical trial in their small town.
They team up with a determined investigator to take down the culprits, but their quest for justice takes a dark turn when one of their own is revealed to be the mastermind behind the sinister plot.
Along with Priyanka, actors like Umakant Patil, Tathagata Mukherjee, Sandip Bhattacharya and Chhanda Karenji Chatterjee play pivotal roles in the film.
With such an interesting plot, which is based in a Bengal town of Balurghat, and revolves around Gomira folk art, a lesser-known masked dance of Bengal, this film definitely has our hopes high.
This film also marks as a milestone project for the director, as this is his debut feature film, along with Umakant, for whom, this is his first Bengali film.