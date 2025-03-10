As people treasure hunt after watching ‘Chhaava’, here are 7 films that triggered unimaginable after–effects from the audience

Team Indulge

Dhoom (2004): Young bikers in India started attempting high speed stunts on public roads. Especially in Delhi, a gang of thieves called ‘Dhoom gang’ committed real–life bike heists. However, some were arrested.

3 Idiots (2009): Students studying in the field of engineering and medical dropped out of the course to pursue paths of their own interest through the sole message of the movie.

Blackfish (2013): The documentary exposed cruelty towards orcas at SeaWorld, leading to decrease of visitors forcing SeaWorld to end the orca breeding programme in pressure.

Taare Zammen Par (2007): Raising awareness about dyslexia by the movie had led to a huge spike in parents taking their kids to therapists for learning disability evaluations.

Chennai Express (2013): A man jumping off from the moving train imitating a stunt like SRK in the movie and had been warned against copying movie stunts.

Krrish (2006): Several kids jumped off the rooftop thinking they could ‘fly’ like Krrish as in the movie, got severely injured, which eventually warned parents to educate their kids about movie fiction.

Indulgexpress