As people treasure hunt after watching ‘Chhaava’, here are 7 films that triggered unimaginable after–effects from the audience

Dhoom (2004): Young bikers in India started attempting high speed stunts on public roads. Especially in Delhi, a gang of thieves called ‘Dhoom gang’ committed real–life bike heists. However, some were arrested.
3 Idiots (2009): Students studying in the field of engineering and medical dropped out of the course to pursue paths of their own interest through the sole message of the movie.
Blackfish (2013): The documentary exposed cruelty towards orcas at SeaWorld, leading to decrease of visitors forcing SeaWorld to end the orca breeding programme in pressure.
Taare Zammen Par (2007): Raising awareness about dyslexia by the movie had led to a huge spike in parents taking their kids to therapists for learning disability evaluations.
Chennai Express (2013): A man jumping off from the moving train imitating a stunt like SRK in the movie and had been warned against copying movie stunts.
Krrish (2006): Several kids jumped off the rooftop thinking they could ‘fly’ like Krrish as in the movie, got severely injured, which eventually warned parents to educate their kids about movie fiction.