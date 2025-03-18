First Look Inside: Kolkata’s beloved sleuth Eken Babu heads to Benaras

Subhadrika Sen
Eken Babu is all set to make a big screen come-back with The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika with Anirban Chakrabarti and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay helming the narrative.
The movie is scheduled to release in May and is the third film by hoichoi studios.
With Eken Babu, the mystery, thrill, wit, humour and travel continue in Varanasi.
Notable actors Saswata Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Rishav Basu and Bishwanath Basu among others join the cast.
The first look of the characters has just been revealed by the makers of the show.
Each character dons modern yet traditional outfit which complement their personalities and reflect the essence of Varanasi.