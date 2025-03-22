Eight recently released documentaries to watch this weekend

Team Indulge

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever | Netflix

The documentary movie explores life extension through science and technology.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan | Netflix

It covers the political, cultural, emotional significance of the cricket matches between India and Pakistan, including the fandom clashes among two countries.

American Nightmare | Netflix

This three–part true–crime documentary is all about a real–life case of  Denise Huskins and Aron Quinn in the year 2015 at California.

RRR: Behind & Beyond | Netflix

This documentary is all about behind the scenes, makings, shooting spots and struggles of the film RRR.

Love Storiyaan | Amazon Prime

A pile up of love stories from six couples across the country as they share their unique journeys of togetherness.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale | Netflix

Reflecting the personal and professional lives of famous actress Nayanthara, takes viewers on a journey through her life as a star.

Daughters | Netflix

The movie centres around four young girls who prepare for a special ‘daddy daughters dance’ with their incarcerated fathers in DC jail.

What Jennifer Did | Netflix

A true–crime documentary that explores the shocking case of Jennifer Pan.

(Curated by M. Abirami)

