Eight recently released documentaries to watch this weekend

The documentary movie explores life extension through science and technology.
It covers the political, cultural, emotional significance of the cricket matches between India and Pakistan, including the fandom clashes among two countries.
This three–part true–crime documentary is all about a real–life case of Denise Huskins and Aron Quinn in the year 2015 at California.
This documentary is all about behind the scenes, makings, shooting spots and struggles of the film RRR.
A pile up of love stories from six couples across the country as they share their unique journeys of togetherness.
Reflecting the personal and professional lives of famous actress Nayanthara, takes viewers on a journey through her life as a star.
The movie centres around four young girls who prepare for a special ‘daddy daughters dance’ with their incarcerated fathers in DC jail.
A true–crime documentary that explores the shocking case of Jennifer Pan.
(Curated by M. Abirami)