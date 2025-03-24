Five spine-chilling Indian horror films Inspired by true events

Team Indulge

Trip to Bhangarh (2014)

Five reporters goes to Bhangarh, a haunted location in India to shoot the news and disappeared.

Ghost (2019)

The movie is based on a real-life incident of a British man named Arne Johnson, who was tried for the murder of his landlord in 1981.

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020)

The real-life incident of the MV Wisdom, a cargo ship that stranded on Mumbai’s Juhu beach in 2011 after its towline broke.

Romancham (2023)

A group of seven bachelors decides to summon a ghost with the use of an Ouija board.

Pindam (2023)

It is based on a horrific incident that took place in a house in Nalgonda, Telangana, in the 1930s.

(Curated by M. Abirami)

Indulgexpress