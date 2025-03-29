World Piano Day: Iconic piano moments in cinema

Team Indulge
Ray (2004) – For Ray Charles, the piano is more than an instrument—it’s his vision, his voice, his freedom. Jamie Foxx captures this deep connection, bringing the legend to life.
Twilight (2008) – A quiet piano melody speaks louder than words. ‘Bella’s Lullaby’ becomes a musical love letter, turning sound into an immortal promise.
Tom and Jerry: The Cat Concerto (1947) – Classical music meets cartoon mayhem as Tom’s flawless performance of Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 is relentlessly sabotaged by Jerry. A masterpiece of musical comedy.
La La Land (2016) – Every note Sebastian plays is a step closer to his dream. Ryan Gosling’s real-life dedication to learning the piano mirrors his character’s passion for jazz.
The Pianist (2002) – As the world falls apart, Adrien Brody as Władysław Szpilman clings to the one thing no war can take—his music. The piano becomes his lifeline, a haunting symbol of survival.