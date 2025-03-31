Eiffel Tower’s greatest film appearances

Atreyee Poddar
Evening in Paris (1967)
Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor brought Parisian glamour to Bollywood with this classic. The title track, shot around the Eiffel Tower, remains one of the most stunning love songs ever filmed in the city.
A View to a Kill (1985)
Roger Moore’s Bond faces off against an assassin in a thrilling chase across the Eiffel Tower. From scaling its heights to a daring leap, this sequence turned the landmark into an action-packed battleground.
Ratatouille (2007)
In Pixar’s animated masterpiece, Remy the rat gazes at the Eiffel Tower, realising his dream of becoming a chef in Paris. The glowing tower in the distance captures the magic and ambition that fuels the film’s heartwarming story.
Queen (2014)
Kangana Ranaut’s Rani, fresh from heartbreak, finds her confidence while exploring Paris solo. The Eiffel Tower becomes a symbol of her newfound independence, captured in a dreamy montage as she embraces her freedom in the city of love.
Befikre (2016)
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s passionate kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower set the tone for this carefree romance. The film’s playful, rebellious energy matches the backdrop, making Paris feel like an adventure playground.