6 Seth Rogen films you have to watch

Ujjainee Roy
Superbad (2007)
Though he’s not the lead, Rogen co-wrote this iconic teen comedy with Evan Goldberg and also plays a goofy cop. It’s a modern classic that redefined coming-of-age humor
Pineapple Express (2008)
A hilarious stoner action-comedy where Rogen and James Franco get caught in a drug-fueled crime chase. It’s one of his most memorable performances.
Knocked Up (2007)
Rogen plays a slacker whose one-night stand with Katherine Heigl leads to an unexpected pregnancy. A heartfelt comedy that shows his softer side too.
This Is the End (2013)
A meta-apocalypse comedy where Rogen plays himself alongside other celebs. It’s outrageous, self-aware, and one of his boldest projects.
The Interview (2014)
A politically charged satire with James Franco, where Rogen co-directs and stars as a TV producer tangled in a plot to assassinate Kim Jong-un. Both controversial and hilarious.
Steve Jobs (2015)
A departure from his usual comedy, Rogen impresses in a dramatic role as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, proving he has serious acting chops.