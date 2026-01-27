5 facts you didn't know about your favourite 90s-2000s cartoons

Scooby Doo: Where are you?

The famous dog Scooby-Doo comes from a big family and is actually one of a set of triplets. His siblings are Kippy-Doo and Dooby-Doo. All three are Great Danes, but Scooby was intentionally toned down and made clumsy for the show. So basically the dog was acting as a character rather than behaving like a real Great Dane.