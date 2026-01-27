5 facts you didn't know about your favourite 90s-2000s cartoons

Bristi Dey
Cartoons have been the ultimate mode of enjoyment for all of us. And let’s just admit we all sometimes go back to our favourite set of animation when the world around us feels too heavy.
Tom and Jerry’s names
Did you know our beloved Tom and Jerry weren’t the original names of the cat and mouse. Jasper was the cat and Jinx was the mouse but creators Hanna and Barbera wanted a catchy and memorable name so they changed it. And it indeed worked!
Mickey mouse voice
The legendary creator Walt Disney himself for two decades voiced the characters of Mickey and Minnie mouse. Later in 1947 it was taken over by Jimmy MacDonald because Mr Disney didn’t have that squeaky fun voice anymore.
The Addams Family
Netflix’s Wednesday is a hit today but did you know its inspiration, The Addams Family, was once rejected for being too dark for children? But when it finally aired, the gothic comedy proved them wrong, going on to become one of the most iconic sitcoms of its era.
Popeye the Sailor was real
Our beloved spinach eating cartoon character Popeye might not really be one eyed and was squinting due to all the smoking. His character was an inspiration from a real life sailor named Frank Rocky Fiegel, known for his massive forearms, tough demeanor, and anchor tattoo.
Scooby Doo: Where are you?
The famous dog Scooby-Doo comes from a big family and is actually one of a set of triplets. His siblings are Kippy-Doo and Dooby-Doo. All three are Great Danes, but Scooby was intentionally toned down and made clumsy for the show. So basically the dog was acting as a character rather than behaving like a real Great Dane.