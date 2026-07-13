Reliving five nostalgic moments from the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone movie premiere

Prattusa
In November 2001, the world changed forever as the highly anticipated premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone took place. Hordes of screaming fans lined the streets, eagerly waiting to catch a first glimpse of the unknown young trio who would soon become the biggest stars on the planet.
At just eleven years old, Daniel Radcliffe stepped onto the red carpet looking completely shocked by the massive scale of the Wizarding World's debut. Plucked from obscurity to play the Boy Who Lived, his wide eyed, genuine smile won over critics and fans instantly, cementing his historic global celebrity status.
A young Emma Watson brought her signature charm to the film's premiere, showcasing an unforgettable early 2000s outfit. Sporting a grey dress accented with a fluffy purple boa and carrying a shiny gold clutch, she exuded the brilliant, fiercely confident personality that would quickly define her portrayal of Hermione Granger.
Rupert Grint perfectly captured Ron Weasley’s endearing, completely relaxed spirit during his walk down the high profile red carpet. Dressed in an oversized black suit that mirrored the fashion trends of the era, his signature red hair and playful smirks proved he was the ideal choice for Harry’s loyal friend.
Beyond the glamorous wardrobe choices and nostalgic styles, this historic night marked the epic launch of an unprecedented multi billion dollar cinematic franchise. Nobody present fully anticipated that this singular children’s movie premiere would kick off a decade of absolute box office dominance and shape global pop culture for generations.