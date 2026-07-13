Remembering five of Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill’s most iconic on-screen performances

Major Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders (2013–2014)

Neill found a spectacular late-career television resurgence as the fiercely corrupt, vengeful Irish inspector tasked with bringing down the Shelby crime family. His menacing charisma, puritanical obsession, and intense, drawling delivery made him one of the most formidable, genuinely unforgettable antagonists in the history of modern peak television crime dramas.