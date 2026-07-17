If you love the movie The Invite, here are a few classics shot in rooms you must watch

Coherence (2013)

For a mind-bending twist on the single-room dynamic, James Ward Byrkit's indie masterpiece Coherence is a must-watch. The film begins with eight friends gathering for a dinner party on the night a mysterious comet passes overhead. When the power goes out, they notice a single house down the street still has lights on. As they investigate, they realise the comet has fractured reality, trapping them in a terrifying, multi-dimensional puzzle right inside their own neighborhood. It is a masterclass in low-budget, high-tension filmmaking.