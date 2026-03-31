Will the Star Trek's Starfleet Academy make a comeback with season 3? Here's the controversy

Bristi Dey
Starfleet Academy premiered its first season on Paramount+ in January 2026, releasing two episodes initially, followed by the rest over time. The second season is currently in production.
However, recently the makers have confirmed that the second season will be the final installment.
The news came as a shocker for the fans and they have filed online petition for a new season. The signed petition have now surpassed 25,000+ signatures that too within just a week.
The question arises do fan petitions really work? Yes, but only sometimes! Back in the day, the show The Expanse was cancelled after the third installment. But after a fan petition that gained 138,000 signatures, Amazon Prime produced three more seasons.
The show led by Holly Hunter as the academy’s chancellor, has introduced a new generation of characters while weaving in legacy elements familiar to the OG fans. This storyline could definitely be enough for not just third installment but a whole lot more. However, we can only wait for what's coming next!