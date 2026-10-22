Five Parineeti Chopra characters that rewrote the Bollywood heroine

Zoya Qureshi (Ishaqzaade, 2012)

Parineeti’s first leading role introduced audiences to Zoya, a fierce, gun-toting, rebellious woman living in a deeply patriarchal small town. Unlike heroines who served merely as emotional anchors for the male lead, Zoya possessed fierce political ambitions of her own and refused to back down when her dreams were mocked. Her fiery defiance established Parineeti as an actor who rejected passive roles right from the start.