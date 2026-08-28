From Page to Screen: Top books to screen adaptations to look out for this year

Srushti Kulkarni
The Love Hypothesis
Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman star in this fake-dating STEM romance based on Ali Hazelwood's hit novel that follows a biology graduate student and a notoriously tough professor — only for their controlled experiment to spin out of control.
Verity
This feature film, adapts Colleen Hoover's dark psychological thriller starring Anne Hathaway (Verity) and Dakota Johnson (Lowen). Lowen, a struggling writer, accepts the job offer of a lifetime to finish the remaining books of a successful series after its famous author, Verity Crawford, is injured.
People We Meet on Vacation
Emily Henry's fan-favorite friends-to-lovers story centers on free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex, best friends who live in different cities but take a summer vacation together every year — until one disaster trip threatens to ruin everything.
His & Hers
Based on Alice Feeney's twisted murder mystery, the story switches between two perspectives: a TV journalist returning to her Georgia hometown to cover a murder and the lead detective assigned to the case — who happens to be her estranged husband.
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Rufi Thorpe's novel follows a 20-year-old single mother who, facing eviction, launches an OnlyFans account using the business and wrestling advice passed down from her ex-pro wrestler father. Elle Fanning plays Margo in this 8-episode comedy-drama series.