All upcoming K-dramas arriving on OTT by the end of this year

Prattusa
The Remarried Empress leads the upcoming roster as a fantasy romance. The plot revolves around an empress who faces sudden betrayal when her husband demands a divorce. She accepts, only to shock the court by marrying the king of a neighbouring realm.
Dead-End Job delivers thrills for horror enthusiasts. Lee Jae Wook stars as a young man who accepts a seemingly innocent part-time position, only to uncover dark supernatural secrets.
Crash 2: Fury Road returns for a second season of fast-paced action. The Traffic Crime Investigation team reunites to chase down dangerous criminal syndicates operating on the highways.
The Blue Road explores the high-pressure world of legal warfare. The drama focuses on a top divorce attorney who leaves her prestige firm to set up an independent practice. Her journey involves navigating complex family cases whilst establishing new professional alliances
Good Partner 2 brings a cross-border crime investigation to life. Detectives from Seoul and Tokyo team up to track a elusive serial killer operating across both nations.