Five highly anticipated OTT releases to stream this September

Prattusa
Taapsee Pannu stars as Bani, a distraught mother who is temporarily blinded during a violent attack at a train station. Pushed into vengeance, Taapsee navigates Joypurra’s dangerous underworld to rescue her abducted daughter. It is a heart-pounding must-watch cinematic mystery.
OTT platform: Netflix | Release date: September 3
Theo James returns as Eddie Horniman alongside Kaya Scodelario to scale their lucrative cannabis empire into sun-drenched Italy. Facing ruthless adversaries, Theo and Kaya navigate escalating peril across borders. A gripping thrill.
OTT platform: Netflix | Release date: September 3
Ryan Reynolds portrays hotshot US Navy pilot Troy Kelly, whose top-secret Cold War mission over Soviet territory abruptly implodes. Stranded behind enemy lines, Ryan relies on Kenneth Branagh’s gruff ex-KGB agent to survive. Expect sharp wit, high-stakes suspense and brilliant on-screen chemistry throughout.
OTT platform: Apple TV | Release date: September 4
Director Indra Kumar reunites Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi for another chaotic treasure hunt. When a bumbling pirate tears their map, Ajay plunges into island madness. Prepare for non-stop physical comedy, witty banter and uproarious fun.
OTT platform: Netflix | Release date: September 4
The Grand Tour returns with a fresh presenting trio featuring Thomas Holland, James Engelsman and Francis Bourgeois. Guiding the motoring reboot, executive producer Andy Wilman orchestrates an exciting era featuring legacy cameos. Expect exhilarating supercars, humorous challenges and scenic global adventures everywhere.
OTT platform: Prime Video | Release date: September 4