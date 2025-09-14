4 most dramatic moments in Juventus history

Ujjainee Roy
The 1985 Heysel Stadium Disaster
Juventus won their first European Cup against Liverpool, but the triumph was overshadowed by tragedy. Before kickoff, rioting fans caused a stadium wall whisch resulted in the deaths of 39 people, mostly Juventus supporters.
The 1996 Champions League Glory
In Rome, Juventus defeated Ajax on penalties to secure their second European Cup, thanks to performances of Captain Gianluca Vialli and goalkeeper Angelo Peruzzi. This win cemented Juve’s place among Europe’s elite and remains one of their proudest nights.
The 2006 Calciopoli Scandal
One of the darkest moments in Italian football saw Juventus stripped of their 2005 and 2006 Serie A titles and relegated to Serie B for their role in a refereeing scandal. Stars like Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Del Piero, and Pavel Nedvěd stayed, helping the club return quickly, but the scandal permanently scarred Juve’s reputation.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning arrival in 2018
When Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for €100 million, it symbolised Juve’s ambition to finally capture another Champions League. Though the dream wasn’t realized, Ronaldo delivered unforgettable moments—like his bicycle kick against his former club Real Madrid (2018, pre-transfer) and his hat-trick comeback against Atlético Madrid in 2019.