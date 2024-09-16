Primetime Emmy Awards 2024: From Robert Downey Jr to Selena Gomez, stars set the red carpet on fire

Team Indulge & The Associated Press

Selena Gomez arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Richard Shotwell via AP

Meryl Streep poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards

Jordan Strauss via AP

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. pose for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards

Danny Moloshok via AP

Andrew Scott poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards

Jordan Strauss via AP

Rita Ora poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards

Danny Moloshok via AP

Reese Witherspoon poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards

Danny Moloshok via AP

Taika Waititi poses for a Red Carpet portrait 

Danny Moloshok via AP

Annabelle White and Jeremy Allen White walk the Red Carpet at the 76th Emmy Awards 

Dan Steinberg via AP

Jennifer Aniston walks the Red Carpet at the 76th Emmy Awards 

Dan Steinberg via AP

Elizabeth Debicki walks the Red Carpet at the 76th Emmy Awards

Dan Steinberg via AP
