Primetime Emmy Awards 2024: From Robert Downey Jr to Selena Gomez, stars set the red carpet on fire

Team Indulge & The Associated Press
Selena Gomez arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Meryl Streep poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. pose for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards
Andrew Scott poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards
Rita Ora poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards
Reese Witherspoon poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards
Taika Waititi poses for a Red Carpet portrait
Annabelle White and Jeremy Allen White walk the Red Carpet at the 76th Emmy Awards
Jennifer Aniston walks the Red Carpet at the 76th Emmy Awards
Elizabeth Debicki walks the Red Carpet at the 76th Emmy Awards