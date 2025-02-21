Cybercrime shows to watch after Robert De Niro’s ‘Zero Day’

Mr. Robot

A genius but troubled cyber-expert, Elliot, hacks crooks at night but gets sucked into a lethal cyber-revolution by the enigmatic Mr. Robot.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Hack: Crime Online

This sensational docuseries delves into actual cybercrimes, including social media break-ins and ransomware assaults against big businesses.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Scorpion

Loosely inspired by actual-life hacker Walter O'Brien, this action series follows a group of geniuses as they unravel high-tech threats and cybercrimes.

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Cybersquad

Hacking prodigy teenagers assist cops in combating cybercriminals within this Indian cyber-thriller.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Web of Lies

This is a true crime documentary that unveils haunting instances of cyber manipulation, deception, and crimes precipitated by web interactions.

Where to watch: Discovery+ India

