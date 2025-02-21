Cybercrime shows to watch after Robert De Niro’s ‘Zero Day’

Mayur Kaushal
A genius but troubled cyber-expert, Elliot, hacks crooks at night but gets sucked into a lethal cyber-revolution by the enigmatic Mr. Robot.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This sensational docuseries delves into actual cybercrimes, including social media break-ins and ransomware assaults against big businesses.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Loosely inspired by actual-life hacker Walter O'Brien, this action series follows a group of geniuses as they unravel high-tech threats and cybercrimes.
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Hacking prodigy teenagers assist cops in combating cybercriminals within this Indian cyber-thriller.
Where to watch: ZEE5
This is a true crime documentary that unveils haunting instances of cyber manipulation, deception, and crimes precipitated by web interactions.
Where to watch: Discovery+ India