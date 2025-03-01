7 OTT shows which got better with their second seasons

Ujjainee Roy
Panchayat
A rare show which got better with each season! This hearty drama on Amazon Prime stayed consistent with its relatability and was widely appreciated for its portrayal of modern rural life and its realities. The show is set to return with a fourth season.
Paatal Lok
Fans believe this show starring Jaideep Ahlawat in the role of an embattled cop strengthened its footing with its second season and garnered praise for its exploration of a new setting in Nagaland and a more nuanced portrayal of social and political issues.
The Boys
The second season of this superhero satire expanded upon its characters, deepened its social commentary, and managed to fine-tune its comedic tone. Fans also loved the shocking twists in the second season of the show.
The Crown
While the first season set the stage for the royal drama, the second season offered richer character development, particularly exploring the trials faced by Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family.
The Mandalorian
The first season laid the groundwork for the story, but the second season expanded the universe significantly, introduced beloved characters from the broader Star Wars lore, and provided a more cohesive narrative.
Undekhi
This high-voltage drama got even more dynamic in its second season. Surya Sharma as Rinku and Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DSP Ghosh were praised by critics for their performances. However, Harsh Chhaya emerges as the showstealer in the second season with his explosive performance as "Papaji," a morally ambiguous character.
The Diplomat
Introducing Allison Janney as Vice President Grace Penn was clearly a master move. In the second season of the show, geopolitical tensions unraveled at a breathtaking place and the showrunners managed to make bureaucracy a thrilling ride.