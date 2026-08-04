5 historical OTT series releasing this week you cannot afford to miss

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this period romantic drama spans decades against the backdrop of post-1947 memories. Starring Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah, it centers on an elderly man reflecting on his youth, lost love, and ancestral home, offering a poignant exploration of heritage and belonging.

Release Date: August 7, 2026 | Platform: Netflix