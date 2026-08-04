5 historical OTT series releasing this week you cannot afford to miss

Prattusa
Streaming on Netflix, this military historical drama reconstructs the Indian Air Force’s high-altitude strike operations during the 1999 Kargil War. Starring Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, the series honors the heroism, tactical precision and personal sacrifices made by fighter pilots under grueling battlefield conditions.
Release date: August 7, 2026 | Platform: Netflix
Set in 1976, this period action drama blends rural political turmoil with deep-rooted emotional conflict. Starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, the narrative follows an orphan raised by a village patriarch who becomes embroiled in local power dynamics, betrayal and revenge in countryside Andhra Pradesh.
Release Date: August 7, 2026 | Platform: ZEE5
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this period romantic drama spans decades against the backdrop of post-1947 memories. Starring Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah, it centers on an elderly man reflecting on his youth, lost love, and ancestral home, offering a poignant exploration of heritage and belonging.
Release Date: August 7, 2026 | Platform: Netflix
Based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s non-fiction book, this historical period drama explores India’s freedom struggle. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and starring Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Saraf, it follows young revolutionaries who believed armed resistance was vital to ending British colonial rule, showcasing their intense sacrifices.
Release Date: Late 2026 | Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This historical true-crime docuseries unearths rare audio archives and prison interviews detailing the late 1960s counterculture movement and the infamous Manson family. It offers a chilling retrospective on the cult leader's psychological manipulation and the widespread societal shockwaves that defined an era.
Release Date: August 12, 2026 | Platform: Netflix