Here are the top five sequel reveals of your favourite films from the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase

Srushti Kulkarni
Coco 2
Pixar officially announced a full sequel to the 2017 Oscar-winning hit. Pete Docter and Benjamin Bratt took the stage to confirm that the film follows an older, teenage Miguel who is forced to return to the Land of the Dead and team up unexpectedly with a vengeful Ernesto de la Cruz.
Frozen 3
The story picks up with Anna and Kristoff’s royal wedding, but things turn upside down when a new icy villain crashes the ceremony. They also revealed that the story ventures far beyond Arendelle and Olaf gets his very own love interest.
Zootopia 3
Zootopia 3 is in early development and they screened an exclusive custom animation sequence featuring Judy and Nick taking on a brand-new case across uncharted districts of the metropolis. The official Zootopia 3 title logo revealed by Disney Animation features distinct bird-wing styling embedded into the text, dropping some clues!
Princess Diaries 3
Anne Hathaway made a surprise appearance at the D23 stage to address the long wait for The Princess Diaries 3 and officially assure fans that the legacy sequel is moving forward. Filming has not yet begun, as the project is still in script refinement. No official release date or production start window was given at the showcase.
Lilo & Stitch 2
Following the massive box-office success of the live-action Lilo & Stitch, Disney greenlit a theatrical sequel. Original co-creator Chris Sanders and star Maia Kealoha revealed that the sequel will introduce the fan-favourite pink alien Experiment 624, Angel.